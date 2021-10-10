Study links amyloid beta, serotonin to predicting late-life depression and response to antidepressants
Johns Hopkins Medicine researchers have released a study that identified a pattern they believe predicts late-life depression and response to antidepressants. The study found that an accumulation of amyloid beta proteins, associated with cognitive decline later in life, coupled with a reduction of serotonin -- a naturally occurring substance that functions as a neurotransmitter to carry signals between nerve cells -- has been found to provide researchers with a diagnostic tool that could aid in predicting best responses to antidepressants. It will also likely identify who may be at risk for memory decline.www.jamestownsun.com
