Study links amyloid beta, serotonin to predicting late-life depression and response to antidepressants

By James Miller
Jamestown Sun
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohns Hopkins Medicine researchers have released a study that identified a pattern they believe predicts late-life depression and response to antidepressants. The study found that an accumulation of amyloid beta proteins, associated with cognitive decline later in life, coupled with a reduction of serotonin -- a naturally occurring substance that functions as a neurotransmitter to carry signals between nerve cells -- has been found to provide researchers with a diagnostic tool that could aid in predicting best responses to antidepressants. It will also likely identify who may be at risk for memory decline.

IN THIS ARTICLE
