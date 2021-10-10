CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagles rookie report card from the win over the Panthers

Cover picture for the articleThe Eagles miraculously pulled out a win in Carolina despite a rough start to the game. Here’s a look at how the young guys performed. A big question coming into this game was if DeVonta Smith could follow up his 122 yard game against the Chiefs with another strong game. DeVonta Smith answered with a seven catch, 77 yard performance. While the stats aren’t flashy, Smith came up big on almost all of his catches. He was attacking the football and making plays on not-so-ideal passes. Smith put a cherry on top of his game with a two-point conversion catch in the back of the end zone.

