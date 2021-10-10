Eagles rookie report card from the win over the Panthers

I will warn you, this is long. I went through every play on offense with the all 22 and did a stream of consciousness commentary. But it is broken down by drive, so if you have a question about a specific play, you can find it pretty easily. Not sure if this works or not, but it wasn't as much effort as it appears to be thanks to modern technology. The tl,dr version is that Hurts had major issues, but so did the playcalling and the oline. But the receivers were good and I think the other issues are fixable.

NFL ・ 22 HOURS AGO