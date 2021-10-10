Chesapeake Shores season 5 episode 10 (finale) spoilers: Abby’s dilemma

Next week the Chesapeake Shores season 5 finale is going to be here — are you ready to dive into what lies ahead?. We know that there’s a lot of stuff for the writers to tie together here, but at the core of much of it could be Abby’s romantic life. That’s largely been the focus of the show for most of its run, even if you have the entire O’Brien family put in the focus more often than not. Each one of these different characters has had their own struggles and hurdles; most of them could be coming to a head here.