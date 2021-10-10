CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Illinois State

Illinois records first human West Nile death this year

By David C.L. Bauer Jacksonville Journal-Courier
Quad-Cities Times
 6 days ago

JACKSONVILLE - The death of a Will County resident is the state's first human West Nile virus-related death this year, the Illinois Department of Public Health said Friday. The virus is transmitted through mosquitoes. Most times it is symptom-less, but about one in five people will experience fever, nausea, headache and muscle aches. Severe illness — including meningitis or encephalitis — or death is rare but can happen. Those age 50 or older and those who are immunocompromised are at higher risk.

qctimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Overnight Health Care — Presented by the National Council for Mental Wellbeing — FDA panel endorses booster shots of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Welcome to Friday’s Overnight Health Care, where we’re following the latest moves on policy and news affecting your health. Subscribe here: thehill.com/newsletter-signup. We hope you’re in a good mood this Friday. And if not, you can celebrate National Grouch Day with Oscar the Grouch instead. An FDA advisory panel recommended...
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Will County, IL
Health
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Health
City
Jacksonville, IL
Will County, IL
Government
County
Will County, IL
NBC News

Chinese crew arrives at new space station for historic six-month mission

BEIJING — Three astronauts entered China’s space station for a six-month mission, setting to work Saturday after successfully docking aboard their Shenzhou-13 spacecraft. The astronauts, two men and a woman, were seen floating around the module before speaking via a live-streamed video. They pledged to do their best in carrying out their missions as the country moves toward completing the new orbiting outpost.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nile#West Nile Virus#Meningitis#Fever#Illinois Records
Fox News

Kyle Rittenhouse victim sues, claims Kenosha police conspired with vigilantes

The lone surviving victim of a deadly August 2020 shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin, is suing the city and its leaders, claiming police conspired with vigilantes. Gaige Grosskreutz, 27, was volunteering as a medic for the Black Lives Matter movement when Kyle Rittenhouse, 18, shot him in the arm during the second night of civil unrest in Kenosha on Aug. 25, 2020, following the police shooting of a 29-year-old Black man, Jacob Blake.
KENOSHA, WI
The Hill

Apple employee says she was fired for speaking out about workplace conditions

A former Apple employee said the company fired her after she advocated for better conditions in the workplace. Janneke Parrish, who was fired from her role as a product manager on Apple Maps on Thursday, told The Washington Post that she believes her firing was connected to her involvement in #AppleToo, a movement created to improve working conditions within the company.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy