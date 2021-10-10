CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, October 10?

cartermatt.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIs Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? We’ve had a chance to get a stretch of new installments; will that last?. Ultimately, this is where we can come in and present a welcome bit of news: There are, in fact, new episodes coming right around the corner! You’ll have a chance to see another installment starting at 11:00 p.m. Eastern time; it could be one of the last episodes without a later start, depending of course on what happens with Succession moving forward.

FanSided

Watch Only Murders in the Building Episode 8 tonight, October 5

Only Murders in the Building Episode 8 premieres tonight on Hulu, find out everything you need to know about the latest episode. The previous episode was a standout in the show and an excellent showcase of creativity and performances all around. In an almost entirely silent episode, last week we learned a lot more about Teddy and the complicated relationship he shares with his deaf son Theo.
TV SERIES
FanSided

How to watch the Ghosts series premiere live tonight: October 7

Find out how you can watch the Ghosts series premiere live tonight! The new show is the American remake of the hilarious 2019 BBC One series of the same name. Created by Matthew Baynton, Simon Farnaby, Martha Howe-Douglas, Jim Howick, Ben Willbond and Laurence Rickard, Ghosts has already received critical acclaim with many reviewers admiring CBS for picking a sitcom that doesn’t fit with the rest of their line-up.
TV SERIES
FanSided

Who’s hosting Saturday Night Live tonight, October 2?

It’s finally here: The season premiere of Saturday Night Live airs tonight on NBC. But who will host the season 47 premiere?. SNL typically takes a pretty big swing when selecting a host for the season premiere. Chris Rock, Woody Harrelson, and Adam Driver are the three most recent hosts called upon to kickstart SNL.
TV & VIDEOS
Columbus Alive

New to Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, HBO Max and Disney+ for Oct. 15

America's Book of Secrets: Complete Season 2 (History) Beyond Oak Island: Complete Season 1 (History) Beyond Scared Straight: Complete Seasons 4, 5, 6 (A&E) Hoarders: Complete Season 3 (A&E) Little Women: Atlanta: Complete Seasons 1, 2 (Lifetime) Married at First Sight: Couples Cam: Complete Season 10 (Lifetime) Marrying Millions: Complete...
TV SERIES
TheWrap

Is ‘Real Time with Bill Maher’ New Tonight?

“Real Time with Bill Maher” Season 19 is firmly underway on HBO. The talk/variety series hosted by Bill Maher has been running for nearly two decades now, and is showing no signs of slowing down. In fact, HBO has already renewed the series to continue through 2024 and Season 21. So don’t expect Maher to leave airwaves anytime soon.
TV SHOWS
cartermatt.com

Is In the Dark new tonight on The CW? Season 4 expectations

Is In the Dark new tonight on The CW? Within this article, we’ll do our best to answer that particular question — and then look ahead. So where do we begin here? Really, in the only sensible place: One where we get some of the bad news out of the way now. There is no new episode of the series airing tonight and instead, we’re going to be stuck waiting for a long time to see what’s coming up next. Last week was the season 3 finale and at the time of this writing, there is no specific return date on the schedule.
TV SERIES
Inside the Magic

Marvel Fans Fire Back at HBO’s John Oliver for Taking Shot at MCU

HBO’s Last Week Tonight with John Oliver uses comedy to cover news, politics and explain complex stories in a way that is easily digestible. Many of his segments use pop culture references to emphasize the points the show is trying to make. But in his episode on misinformation this week...
MOVIES
cartermatt.com

Is Riverdale new tonight on The CW? More season 6 premiere talk

Is Riverdale new tonight on The CW? Within this article, we’ll be diving into that — and then also looking towards the future. So where do we kick things off here? Let’s go ahead and get some of the bad news out of the way: There is no new episode on the air tonight. To go along with that, there’s no the following week, either. The Archie Comics adaptation is done with season 5 and now, we have to wait and see what the future would hold.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS with season 12 episode 3?

Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? Within this article we’ll answer that question, and also look more towards season 12 episode 3. We don’t want to spend a lot of time keeping you waiting — there is a new installment airing on the network tonight! “Protective Instincts” is going to air starting at 10:00 p.m. Eastern and there’s a lot to be excited about for a few different reasons. For starters, we’re going to see Treat Williams returning as Lenny Ross; meanwhile, he’ll present Frank with an offer that is going to be hard to refuse.
TV SERIES
FanSided

Is NCIS: New Orleans on tonight, Sunday, Oct. 10?

The Equalizer and NCIS: LA premiere new seasons tonight. What about NCIS: New Orleans? Is that on tonight, Sunday, Oct. 10?. Since the middle of NCIS: New Orleans Season 6, it joined its sister show NCIS: LA on Sunday nights. We had a night of crime dramas during last season, but what’s going on this season? Will NCIS: New Orleans premiere a new season on Sunday, Oct. 10?
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IGN

New to HBO Max, Disney+ and More for October 2021

It's October, which means there's a slew of new movies, shows, and animated specials for us to watch across streaming platforms. We've managed to narrow it down to the very best coming out in the month of October, so mark your calendars and get ready to binge the very best new movies and shows streaming in the month of October. We are getting Locke & Key: Season 2 on Netflix, Halloween Kills on Peacock, The Many Saints of Neward on HBO Max, and much more!
TV & VIDEOS
cartermatt.com

Is Animal Kingdom new tonight on TNT? New season 6 discussion

Is Animal Kingdom new tonight on TNT? Within this article, we’ll do our best to answer that particular question — and of course, set the stage for what is bound to be an exciting future here. The first thing that we should really do here is get some of the...
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Is Billions new tonight on Showtime? A look towards season 6

Is Billions new tonight on Showtime? Within this article, we’re going to do our best to answer that question — plus, look more to the future. Ultimately, the first order of business here is pretty simple: Getting the bad news out of the way. There is no new episode on the network this weekend, and we’re going to be waiting for a little while still to see the drama back on the air. You can find out the 2022 premiere date a little bit more over at the link here.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Is Power Book III: Raising Kanan new tonight on Starz? Who could die?

Is Power Book III: Raising Kanan new tonight on Starz? If you come into this article curious all about it, we’ve got an answer for you within. To go along with that, why not have a discussion about the mortality of some of these people? We’ve come to know quite clearly that this is a world where people could die at just about any turn.
TV SERIES
97ZOK

Watch John Cena As ‘Peacemaker’ In New HBO Max Clip

HBO Max has revealed a first look at the new Peacemaker series, which serves as a Suicide Squad spinoff. The show stars John Cena as the titular “superhero,” donning his ridiculous costume — which he describes as a uniform. At their virtual event to celebrate their upcoming European launches, HBO Max shared a minute-long clip from the show.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Is Ted Lasso new this week on Apple TV+? Season 3 hopes

Is Ted Lasso new this week on Apple TV+? We’ve had a wonderful opportunity to see episodes over the course of the past several weeks. They’ve been hilarious, meaningful, and at times even worthy of tears. It has to be one of the best second seasons of any show we’ve ever seen.
TV SERIES

