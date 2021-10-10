Here’s when McDonald’s is bringing back the McRib

(CNN) — McDonald’s has set a return date for the McRib.

The limited-time offering is returning to menus nationwide on November 1, the fast-food chain announced on Thursday.

This year marks the 40th anniversary of the McRib. The sandwich was not a hit when it debuted but has since become a fan-favorite menu item.

The sandwich is a boneless pork patty, shaped like a rack of ribs and smothered in barbecue sauce then placed on a homestyle bun. Price varies by location.

McDonald’s first added the McRib to menus around Kansas City in 1981. The chain pulled it from its menu four years later.

The McRib returns to menus annually.

“When you have these exclusive products, which exist for a short period of time, it gives people a reason to come to the store,” Alexander Chernev, a professor of marketing at Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management previously told CNN Business.

Limited-time offerings have also helped propel McDonald’s sales.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.