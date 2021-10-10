CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

Here’s when McDonald’s is bringing back the McRib

By CNN
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2foxE5_0cNBZ9yg00

(CNN) — McDonald’s has set a return date for the McRib.

The limited-time offering is returning to menus nationwide on November 1, the fast-food chain announced on Thursday.

This year marks the 40th anniversary of the McRib. The sandwich was not a hit when it debuted but has since become a fan-favorite menu item.

The sandwich is a boneless pork patty, shaped like a rack of ribs and smothered in barbecue sauce then placed on a homestyle bun. Price varies by location.

McDonald’s first added the McRib to menus around Kansas City in 1981. The chain pulled it from its menu four years later.

The McRib returns to menus annually.

“When you have these exclusive products, which exist for a short period of time, it gives people a reason to come to the store,” Alexander Chernev, a professor of marketing at Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management previously told CNN Business.

Limited-time offerings have also helped propel McDonald’s sales.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Comments / 3

Related
ComicBook

Wendy's Finally Releases Strawberry Frosty in US But There's a Catch

Wendy's has become a bit of a staple in the fast food landscape, with menu items that have gained notoriety of their own. Among them is the Frosty, a frozen concoction that has been with the chain since its inception in 1969, but has only come in a handful of flavors. The elusive strawberry Frosty has become somewhat of an urban legend among consumers in the United States, as it has only been available for sale sporadically in Canada since 2010. For the first time ever, the strawberry Frosty can now be purchased in the United States — but only in a very specific way. The drink is only available at the Wendy's Hamburger Stand in Heath, Ohio, which is located inside of a Walmart store just 42 miles away from Wendy's headquarters. The location opened in early August, and it offers a number of exclusive offerings, including nuggets in Buttermilk Ranch and Jalapeno Cheddar flavors, and Frosty sundaes in Chocolate Lover and Strawberry Celebration flavors.
RESTAURANTS
EatThis

McDonald's and Popeyes Are Offering Free Food Right Now—Here's How to Get It

Two fast-food biggies are currently getting generous with free food. McDonald's will be showing appreciation for those raising America's future generations with a free breakfast giveaway. Anyone that works in a school, including teachers, administrators, and other school staff, will score a breakfast on the house if they head to their local McDonald's and show a work ID.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mcrib#Food Drink#Mcdonald#Northwestern University#Cnn Business#Cable News Network Inc
East Bay Times

For the first time in 84 years, Krispy Kreme is selling this breakfast classic

For years, Krispy Kreme has offered its Original Glazed doughnuts and a lineup of filled, cake and other specialty doughnuts. But in 84 years never that breakfast classic, the cinnamon roll. Until now. For a limited time, Krispy Kreme locations nationwide will sell cinnamon rolls made with yeast-raised dough that...
RESTAURANTS
Best Life

McDonald's Is Making This Permanent Change to All of Its Happy Meals

McDonald's has long maintained the top spot as the biggest fast food chain in the U.S., based solely on revenue—and while it'll likely always be home to beloved burgers, fries, and fountain soda, the brand has had to do some evolving over the years to stay at No. 1. That means some menu items have been discontinued (RIP, Mighty Wings), recipes have evolved (hello, preservative-free McNuggets), and new products have been added to the offerings (welcome, McPlant). But now, the company is planning to make a major change to one of its most beloved products: the Happy Meal. Read on to find out what new, permanent change is being made to McDonald's most cherished meal.
RECIPES
EatThis

4 New Menu Items You'll See at McDonald's This Fall

McDonald's likes to keep things pretty classic when it comes to its core menu. Big Macs, chicken sandwiches, and McNuggets are the reliable fan favorites that won't be changing any time soon. But that doesn't mean that the fast-food giant doesn't like to adorn its menu and delight its fans with some seasonal limited-time offers.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
BoardingArea

Today Only: $0.50 McDonald’s Double Cheeseburger!

Today is a very special day… It’s National Cheeseburger Day! And to commemorate this special day, McDonald’s has an awesome deal for you. McDonald’s wants you to celebrate NCD with a $0.50 Double Cheeseburger!. National Cheeseburger Day takes place today, September 18, 2021 so this offer is only good… today.
RESTAURANTS
EatThis

Customers Are Noticing This Widespread Issue With Chick-fil-A's Food

Chick-fil-A may be the country's favorite fast-food chain as well as its Drive-Thru Restaurant of the Year, but even this beloved brand can't guarantee a top-notch experience 100% of the time. According to customers who regularly enjoy Chick-fil-A's grub, there may be a widespread issue across the chain's system which is hindering the quality of the food it puts out.
RESTAURANTS
Thrillist

Burger King Just Added a New Burger to Its $1 Menu

Who doesn’t love a value menu? It can be a great way to stretch your dollar at fast food joints and still walk away feeling satisfied. Just in case you were getting sick of the value menu at Burger King, the $1 Your Way menu is getting a bit of a refresh with the addition of the Rodeo Burger.
RESTAURANTS
mashed.com

This Company Is Selling Chick-Fil-A Sandwiches On Sundays

There are a few things Chick-fil-A is famous for: tasty chicken, pleasant service, and the fact that they are always closed on Sundays. No matter how much fans of the chain might wish they could get a delicious Chick-fil-A chicken sandwich seven days a week, all Chick-fil-A locations have been closed on Sundays ever since the company was founded in 1946. The company's founder, S. Truett Cathy, believed it was important that "he and his employees could set aside one day to rest and worship if they choose," so he ensured that all his restaurants would close their doors on Sundays, and the brand has maintained that tradition ever since, according to Chick-fil-A's website.
RESTAURANTS
The Independent

McPlant Burger: We tried McDonald’s new vegan offering - here’s our verdict

Vegans, rejoice. McDonald’s has today released its first plant-based burger, aptly named the McPlant.After a successful trial at its Coventry outpost, the vegan burger - which took three years to research and develop - is now available in 250 McDonald’s restaurants across the UK.The burger has been accredited vegan by the Vegetarian Society and includes a plant-based patty, which was co-developed with Beyond Meat, and a vegan cheese slice based on pea protein.It also includes a vegan sauce, vegan sesame bun, mustard, ketchup, onions, pickles, lettuce and tomatoes - so basically everything you can expect from your standard McDonald’s...
FOOD & DRINKS
shefinds

McDonald's New Happy Meal Might Be The Most Shocking Change They've Ever Made, Like Ever

McDonald’s just gave notice to its customers that its Happy Meals will look a little different soon. No, the Illinois-based fast food chain announced won’t be taking away the french fries (phew), but they *are* taking away the plastic toys. While the 80s kid in us is sad to see the dolls and cars we collected in our youths disappearing from the McDonald’s experience altogether, we are lovin’ the company’s sustainability efforts.
ADVOCACY
EatThis

7 Fast-Food Chains That Are On a Quiet Decline

Fast food is, in some ways, evolving more quickly than ever. The pandemic forced the industry's hand, leading many power players to turn to new technology, ghost kitchens, and menu updates that may have taken years to get to otherwise. By and large, nimble fast-food joints were able to find success despite the odds being stacked against them.
RESTAURANTS
ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy