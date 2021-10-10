CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Center Point, IN

Big cats at the Exotic Feline Rescue Center receive important dental work

By Terry Craig
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NWJ4m_0cNBZ3gK00

CENTER POINT, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Peter Emily International Veterinary Dental Foundation assisted the Exotic Feline Rescue Center on Sunday in giving big cats some important dental care.

Some of the surgeries included extractions and root canals for the big cats. Anesthesiologists from the University of Illinois also assisted with the surgeries.

EFRC Founder and Director Joe Taft said that the assistance is needed as they do not have some of the resources to perform these types of surgeries on their own.

He said providing these surgeries is part of providing the best care possible for the big cats.

“We like to think that we can give them all top flight veterinary care,” Taft said. “The procedures going on here now is part of what we do for that top flight veterinary care.”

The Peter Emily international Veterinary Dental Foundation visits the EFRC twice a year to assist with dental surgeries.

