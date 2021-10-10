Woman fatally shot aboard Metro Red Line in Hollywood

Police were seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who shot a woman to death Sunday aboard a Metro Red Line train at the Hollywood/Vine Station.

Officers were dispatched at about 5:10 a.m. to the station in response to a call of a shooting, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. When they arrived at the scene, citizens were performing CPR on the woman, who was suffering from gunshot wounds. Paramedics rushed her to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

“Witnesses saw an agitated suspect pacing on the train. He had a verbal argument with the victim, who was seated nearby,” police said. “The train stopped at (the) Hollywood/Vine (station). The suspect shot the victim and exited the train onto Hollywood Boulevard in an unknown direction.”

The suspect was described as a male Hispanic wearing a blue jacket and blue shorts, a dark hat and a surgical mask.

LAPD West Bureau homicide investigators urged anyone with information regarding the homicide or the suspect to call them at 213-382-9470.

Trains were skipping the Hollywood/Vine Station while the death was being investigated, and bus shuttles were requested, Metro said.

Trains resumed normal service at about 12:20 p.m., according to a LA Metro Rider Alerts tweet.