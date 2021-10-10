Illinois records first human West Nile death this year

JACKSONVILLE - The death of a Will County resident is the state's first human West Nile virus-related death this year, the Illinois Department of Public Health said Friday. The virus is transmitted through mosquitoes. Most times it is symptom-less, but about one in five people will experience fever, nausea, headache and muscle aches. Severe illness — including meningitis or encephalitis — or death is rare but can happen. Those age 50 or older and those who are immunocompromised are at higher risk.