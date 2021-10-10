CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Charged With Murder In Fatal Pushing Of New Jersey Nurse

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOncology nurse Maria Ambrocio should have been working at Bayonne Medical Center on Saturday night. Instead, her brother said the 58-year-old was surrounded by her family when she was taken off life support. CBS2's Kiran Dhillon has the story.

Bayonne, NJ
