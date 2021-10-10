Tornado Warning issued for Cook by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-10 17:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-10 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Cook The National Weather Service in Duluth MN has issued a * Tornado Warning for North central Cook County in northeastern Minnesota * Until 615 PM CDT. * At 536 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Eagle Mountain, or 8 miles northwest of Grand Marais, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness North of the Gunflint Trail. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN