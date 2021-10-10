Severe Weather Statement issued for Jackson, Kiowa by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-10 17:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-10 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A tornado watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Jackson; Kiowa A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN JACKSON AND CENTRAL KIOWA COUNTIES At 535 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles southeast of Warren, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tennis ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Hobart, Mountain Park, Roosevelt, Gotebo, Friendship, Cooperton, Warren and Tom Steed Reservoir. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH