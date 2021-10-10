Special Weather Statement issued for Butler by NWS
Effective: 2021-10-10 17:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-10 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Butler A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Butler County through 615 PM CDT At 535 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Andover, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Winds around 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include El Dorado, Andover, Augusta, Rose Hill, Towanda, Benton, Whitewater, Potwin, Elbing, Burns, Rosalia, Cassoday, Santa Fe Lake, El Dorado State Park, Augusta Municipal Airport, El Dorado Airport and El Dorado Lake. This includes Interstate 35 between Mile Markers 55 and 96. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPHalerts.weather.gov
