Towns and schools wrestle with the legacy of Columbus
Statues of Christopher Columbus across the country have been toppled, beheaded, spray-painted and, in New London, removed and hidden away in a warehouse. On Columbus Day this year, the legacy of the Italian explorer continues to spark debate in the U.S. over whether Columbus should be honored as a symbol of hope for Italian Americans who struggled to assimilate in the U.S., or reviled as the man whose arrival in the Americas led to countless deaths of Indigenous peoples.www.theday.com
