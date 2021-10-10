Steelers running game comes alive in win vs Broncos
Finally, after what seemed like an eternity, the Steelers run game had a huge day against Denver. Can they keep it up moving forward?. The Steelers were able to finally get Najee Harris and the run game going in their 27-19 victory over the Denver Broncos, and it was all about committing to it early and sticking with it. They consistently ran the ball on first and often even 2nd down, a huge departure from what we have seen from them so far.stillcurtain.com
