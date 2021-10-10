CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saints' Kenny Stills: Does little with five targets

 6 days ago

Stills caught two of five targets for 17 yards in Sunday's 33-22 win over Washington. He also gained one yard on his lone carry. Finally signed to the 53-man roster this weekend after bouncing on and off the practice squad the prior two weeks, Stills saw a season high in looks from Jameis Winston but wasn't able to do much with the volume. He has three catches for 34 yards through three games, but his spot on the depth chart could be tenuous with both Michael Thomas (ankle) and Tre'Quan Smith (hamstring) eligible to rejoin the lineup after the Saints' Week 6 bye.

CBS Sports

Saints' Deonte Harris: Leads team with eight targets

Harris caught five of eight targets for 52 yards during Sunday's 27-21 overtime loss to the Giants. After seeing seven targets over the first three weeks of the season, Harris topped that number Sunday while no other Saints pass catcher saw more than three. However, this usage is more likely to be an outlier for Harris than any sign that he's assuming a larger role in the offense. With that said, Week 5 brings an advantageous matchup against a Washington defense that has given up 10 passing touchdowns through four weeks. With Michael Thomas (ankle) and Tre'Quan Smith (hamstring) still sidelined, Harris could be an interesting dart throw in DFS formats.
fox8live.com

After Further Review: Five takes from Saints loss to Giants

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Take One: Saints don’t close. At the 9:24 mark of the fourth quarter, the Saints led 21-10 and possessed the ball. At that point, they had just forced a Giants punt and had all the momentum. It looked like their third victory of the season was inevitable. A few first downs and the game would have been done.
chatsports.com

Taysom Hill runs through five tacklers to get in the end zone for Saints

NEW ORLEANS - Taysom Hill powered and spun his way through at least five missed tackles by the New York Giants for an 8-yard touchdown run Sunday to give the New Orleans Saints a 14-7 lead early in the third quarter. Hill took the shotgun snap and ran through heavy...
nfltraderumors.co

Saints Worked Out Five Running Backs

According to Aaron Wilson, the Saints hosted five running backs for workouts on Tuesday including Duke Johnson and Lamar Miller. Johnson, 27, is a former third-round pick of the Browns back in 2015. He was in the final year of his four-year, $3.105 million contract when he agreed to a three-year, $15.6 million extension for the 2018 season through 2021.
crescentcitysports.com

Saints identity still a work in progress

METAIRIE – The 2-2 New Orleans Saints’ game at Washington on Sunday afternoon will determine whether they enter their bye week with a winning record or a losing record. This is the stage of the season when the most recent Saints teams have begun or continued lengthy winning streaks. In...
bransontrilakesnews.com

Saints defense bends, but doesn't break in needed bounce back performance

LANDOVER, Md. — One of the teams at FedEx Field on Sunday doesn't really have a nickname. The other doesn't really have an identity. But maybe, just maybe, the New Orleans Saints found theirs in their defense, which is what we thought their identity would be after Week 1 but started having doubts after watching them seven days earlier.
FanSided

6 tight ends that New Orleans Saints should target in a trade

It’s no secret that the New Orleans Saints aren’t well-set at the tight end position. This certainly wasn’t what NOLA had in mind at the position for this season, as they spent a third-round pick on Adam Trautman in last year’s draft, signed Nick Vannett in free agency, and Juwan Johnson looked really good in the preseason.
FanSided

Drew Brees says Saints offense was “a little sloppy” in Week 5

Former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees always has something to say about his long-time team when on the air for Football Night in America ahead of Sunday Night Football each week. This week, Saints fans aren’t thrilled with the comments he made about his former team (quote courtesy of...
