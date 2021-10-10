Saints' Kenny Stills: Does little with five targets
Stills caught two of five targets for 17 yards in Sunday's 33-22 win over Washington. He also gained one yard on his lone carry. Finally signed to the 53-man roster this weekend after bouncing on and off the practice squad the prior two weeks, Stills saw a season high in looks from Jameis Winston but wasn't able to do much with the volume. He has three catches for 34 yards through three games, but his spot on the depth chart could be tenuous with both Michael Thomas (ankle) and Tre'Quan Smith (hamstring) eligible to rejoin the lineup after the Saints' Week 6 bye.www.cbssports.com
