Saints' Kenny Stills: Does little with five targets

Harris caught five of eight targets for 52 yards during Sunday's 27-21 overtime loss to the Giants. After seeing seven targets over the first three weeks of the season, Harris topped that number Sunday while no other Saints pass catcher saw more than three. However, this usage is more likely to be an outlier for Harris than any sign that he's assuming a larger role in the offense. With that said, Week 5 brings an advantageous matchup against a Washington defense that has given up 10 passing touchdowns through four weeks. With Michael Thomas (ankle) and Tre'Quan Smith (hamstring) still sidelined, Harris could be an interesting dart throw in DFS formats.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO