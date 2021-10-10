Patriots' Jakobi Meyers: Totals 56 yards

Meyers recorded four receptions on five targets for 56 yards in Sunday's 25-22 win over the Texans. Meyers was targeted five times, good enough for second on the team. However, his upside was greatly limited by a wide distribution of targets with seven different Patriots seeing multiple targets. His performance Sunday was highlighted by catches of 24 and 17 yards, and he now has at least one reception of more than 20 yards in every contest this season. Overall, Meyers has racked up at least 50 receiving yards in each of his last three games heading into a Week 6 matchup against Dallas.