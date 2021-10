Cary, N.C. — A gas leak near Wake Med Hospital in Cary has caused a road closure near the intersection of Tryon Road and Ashville Avenue. Ashville Ave. has been closed to traffic, impacting only one entrance to the hospital, according to officials. Crews from Dominion Energy are on the scene, but officials said they were not sure how long it would take to shut off the gas.

