CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Twitter Reacts: Has Dan Campbell Been 'Lionized?'

By John Maakaron
AllLions
AllLions
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PK2WF_0cNBXTN900

The Detroit Lions have a head coach in Dan Campbell who is the complete opposite of his predecessor in Matt Patricia.

While the ex-Patriots defensive coordinator was tight lipped and used the same references to dodge answering questions, Campbell is an open book and has not shied away from expressing his emotions.

After another tough loss to the Minnesota Vikings, Detroit's new head man attempted to fight back tears when he addressed the media.

You want it for yourself as an organization and for all of us. But you want it for the players," Campbell said. "They’re out there busting their ass. It’s tough.”

Campbell has been heralded by many of his players and the coaching staff since the start of training camp for being authentic and a coach that will always be himself.

“When you see your players give all that they have and you lose that way it’s tough. You don’t want that for them," Campbell said.

NFL News: Jon Gruden and Raiders Parting Ways

The Las Vegas Raiders have decided to part ways with head coach Jon Gruden.

Dan Campbell Believes Jared Goff Taking Too Many Chances

Dan Campbell expressed desire to improve confusing aspects of offense moving forward.

Lions Could Be Without Quintez Cephus for Remainder of 2021 Season

The Detroit Lions' long list of injuries continues. Read the latest update on wide receiver Quintez Cephus.

Campbell added, “We’re going to be on the winning side of these before long, hopefully sooner (rather) than later, but it’s coming. I just don’t know when, but it’s coming. When you play that way and fight that way and clean up a couple of these little mishaps that have shot us in the foot, our days of being on the winning side of that is coming.”

Here is a sample of the reaction online to Campbell's display of emotions postgame.

  • Follow us on Twitter: @detroitpodcast @vitojerome @llamorandier @danielkellybook @CBooher_

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

Comments / 2

Related
AllLions

Dan Campbell Wipes Away Tears Following Loss to Vikings

The Detroit Lions were unfortunately on the wrong side of another late-game field goal that cost them an opportunity to win a football game. After Jalen Reeves-Maybin, who has taken over at linebacker for Jamie Collins, punched the football loose from Vikings running back Alexander Mattison late in the fourth quarter, Detroit's defense recovered the football.
NFL
The Spun

Lions Coach Dan Campbell Getting Crushed For Decision

First-year Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell has already earned a reputation for being aggressive in important game situations. Unfortunately, that mindset got him into a bit of trouble on Sunday afternoon. With the Lions trailing by 10 points and just over four minutes on the clock in the fourth...
NFL
TMZ.com

Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell Breaks Down In Tears After Loss

Lions head coach Dan Campbell turned into a puddle of emotions following Detroit's latest loss ... breaking down in tears in front of media members. The Lions dropped their fifth straight game Sunday, falling 19-17 to the Minnesota Vikings ... and Campbell wasn't pleased at all about it in his postgame meeting with reporters.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Patricia
CBS Detroit

Campbell Has Few Answers For 0-5 Lions

Dan Campbell wasn’t nearly as emotional Monday afternoon as he had been after his Detroit Lions lost 19-17 to the Minnesota Vikings on another last-second field goal. The Lions coach choked up repeatedly during his postgame news conference Sunday, moments after the Lions had become the first team in NFL history to lose two games on last-play field goals of 50 yards or more in the same season. Justin Tucker hit a league-record 66-yarder for the Baltimore Ravens on Sept. 26 — a game that also finished 19-17 — before Greg Joseph’s 54-yarder on Sunday.
NFL
The Big Lead

Dan Campbell Cries During Press Conference After Heartbreaking Loss

Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions suffered a heartbreaking 19-17 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, dropping their record to 0-5 on the season. After the game, the first-year head coach was emotional, and actually shed tears in the postgame press conference. Here's what Campbell had to say after...
NFL
AllLions

Dan Campbell Believes Jared Goff Taking Too Many Chances

Through five games, the Detroit Lions' offense has sputtered. In each of the team’s last three games, the Lions have failed to produce a first-half touchdown. Finishing drives has proven to be a difficult task, and quarterback Jared Goff has had problems with turnovers. The unit is largely new, as...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raiders#American Football#The Minnesota Vikings#Nfl News#The Detroit Lions
MLive.com

Dan Campbell vouches for defensive playcalling after another late Lions collapse

MINNEAPOLIS -- Much was made of the Detroit Lions’ decision to rush just three players on that critical fourth-and-19 two weeks ago against Baltimore, allowing Lamar Jackson all the time he needed to sit back and fire a 38-yard bullet to Sammy Watkins in broken coverage. Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn...
NFL
The Spun

Dan Campbell Shares Cool Postgame Text From Legendary QB

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell was very emotional during his postgame press conference last Sunday. He was heartbroken over his team’s last-second loss to the Minnesota Vikings. “When you see your players give all that they have and you lose that way, it’s tough,” Campbell said in his postgame...
NFL
Yardbarker

Dan Campbell: 'It Doesn't Look Too Good' for Romeo Okwara

The Detroit Lions could be without Romeo Okwara for a significant period of time following the contest with the Chicago Bears. "Rome's, (Romeo Okwara) we're looking at it, doesn't look too good for him right now," head coach Dan Campbell told T.J. Lang of 97.1 The Ticket following his team's 24-14 loss at Soldier Field.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Pride Of Detroit

Dan Campbell’s heart is all the way in

Coaching a football team isn’t easy. I think as football fans and journalists, we tend to get wrapped up in the idea that everyone on the field is just a video game character with no human background, emotions or drive. They’re video game characters that we very quickly want to see replaced if things don’t work out.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Dan Campbell chokes up talking about latest Lions loss

Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell has been recognized for his over-the-top manner since taking over the job. He showed a different side of himself on Sunday after his team suffered another heartbreaking loss. The Lions fell 19-17 to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, even after taking the lead through a...
NFL
nbcboston.com

Dan Campbell Gets Emotional After Lions' Crushing Loss to Vikings

Dan Campbell gets emotional after Lions' crushing loss to Vikings originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The winless Detroit Lions nearly pulled off an improbable victory on Sunday. Trailing the Minnesota Vikings by 10 with less than three minutes remaining, the Lions reeled off 11 quick points (capped by a...
NFL
wcsx.com

Video: Dan Campbell Gets Emotional

The Lions lost another close one yesterday and Dan Campbell broke down after the game…. Watch as Coach Campbell gets emotional after the loss to Minnesota yesterday.
NFL
FanSided

Detroit Lions have their guy; media needs to leave Dan Campbell alone

When will it end for the Detroit Lions? Why can’t they seem to catch a break?. Things seem to remain bleak for Detroit’s football team. Every chance the Detroit Lions have to win football games seems to be snatched out of their hands at the very last second. They fight their way back just to be pushed back down. How does a fanbase put themselves through this week after week?
NFL
chatsports.com

Dan Campbell: ‘Hard to say’ if Taylor Decker plays vs. Bengals

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell indicated on Friday morning that left tackle Taylor Decker remains in play to make his 2021 debut against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. “It’s hard to say right now,” Campbell said. “We’ll do some more today and then see where we’re at.”. Decker suffered...
NFL
AllLions

AllLions

Detroit, MI
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
315K+
Views
ABOUT

AllLions is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Detroit Lions

Comments / 0

Community Policy