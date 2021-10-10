Twitter Reacts: Has Dan Campbell Been 'Lionized?'

The Detroit Lions have a head coach in Dan Campbell who is the complete opposite of his predecessor in Matt Patricia.

While the ex-Patriots defensive coordinator was tight lipped and used the same references to dodge answering questions, Campbell is an open book and has not shied away from expressing his emotions.

After another tough loss to the Minnesota Vikings, Detroit's new head man attempted to fight back tears when he addressed the media.

You want it for yourself as an organization and for all of us. But you want it for the players," Campbell said. "They’re out there busting their ass. It’s tough.”

Campbell has been heralded by many of his players and the coaching staff since the start of training camp for being authentic and a coach that will always be himself.

“When you see your players give all that they have and you lose that way it’s tough. You don’t want that for them," Campbell said.

Campbell added, “We’re going to be on the winning side of these before long, hopefully sooner (rather) than later, but it’s coming. I just don’t know when, but it’s coming. When you play that way and fight that way and clean up a couple of these little mishaps that have shot us in the foot, our days of being on the winning side of that is coming.”

Here is a sample of the reaction online to Campbell's display of emotions postgame.

