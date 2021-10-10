Eagles' Miles Sanders: Tough sledding Sunday

Sanders rushed 11 times for 45 yards and caught all five of his targets for six yards in Sunday's 21-18 win over the Panthers. Sanders understandably struggled with the Eagles passing 24 times versus handing the ball to tailbacks on just four occasions in the first half. While it took Philadelphia protecting a late lead to balance its play-calling distribution more toward the run, Sanders at least benefitted then, going for 18 yards to begin the game's final possession. Overall, his closing work helped Sanders finally command a healthy workload, but the tailback again found underwhelming yardage on the whole, and Sanders also saw quarterback Jalen Hurts score twice from inside six yards on the ground. With just one game with over 60 scrimmage yards and no touchdowns so far himself, Sanders' stock sits in a disappointing place ahead of a tough Week 6 matchup Thursday night versus the Buccaneers.