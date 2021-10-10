Lanes reopen on Mayport Road after heavy police activity, no injuries
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A portion of Mayport Road at the intersection of Mayport Crossing was blocked off around 3:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday due to police activity in the area.
According to an eye witness that works at a nearby business, a man was waving around a gun by the Dollar Store on Mayport Road.
She says the man surrendered to the police and there were no reported injuries.
The area has since been cleared and traffic patterns went back to normal around 4:30 p.m.
