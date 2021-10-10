CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lanes reopen on Mayport Road after heavy police activity, no injuries

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
 6 days ago
(Police force department in full activity. Red light flasher of a patrol police car at sunday. Day patrolling of the city with lights flashers turned off. Security siren of the Canadian police vehicle. (Police force department in full activity. Red lig/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A portion of Mayport Road at the intersection of Mayport Crossing was blocked off around 3:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday due to police activity in the area.

According to an eye witness that works at a nearby business, a man was waving around a gun by the Dollar Store on Mayport Road.

STORY: Participant drowns at Ponte Vedra Beach Triathlon, sheriff’s office confirms

She says the man surrendered to the police and there were no reported injuries.

The area has since been cleared and traffic patterns went back to normal around 4:30 p.m.

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

