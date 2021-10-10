CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Islanders' Zach Parise: Contract officially filed

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Parise's one-year contract with the Islanders was officially filed with the league Sunday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports. The deal contains a base salary of $750,000 with performance incentives totaling another $750,000, giving the veteran winger a $1.5 million cap hit. Parise finished his ninth and final campaign in Minnesota last year with 18 points in 45 games and figures to slot into the middle six on Long Island in 2021-22.

www.cbssports.com

