No. 13 DWU volleyball falls in five sets at No. 10 College of St. Mary
OMAHA, Neb. — A back-and-forth Great Plains Athletic Conference volleyball match went the way of No. 10 College of St. Mary over No. 13 Dakota Wesleyan Saturday evening in five sets. Set scores were 25-11, 20-25, 17-25, 25-18 and 15-11. The Flames jumped to a lead with a .379 hitting set in the first frame, with DWU then bouncing back to win the next two, benefitting from a combined 19 hitting errors from CSM.www.mitchellrepublic.com
