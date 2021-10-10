CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

NFL insider notes: Sam Darnold's struggles may have Panthers mulling move for Deshaun Watson, more from Week 5

By Jason La Canfora
CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSam Darnold was always going to be a tough sell, in my opinion, as David Tepper's long-term quarterback solution. The Panthers uber-aggressive owner wants a top flight, elite starting QB; it's lost on no one within that organization or around the league, and it's always looked a long shot to me that Darnold was going to suffice.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions mentioned as potential suitor for Deshaun Watson

Heading into the 2021 season, many were willing to give Jared Goff every opportunity to prove that he could be the QB of the future for the Detroit Lions. Unfortunately, Goff has been a turnover machine and the consensus is that the Lions will select a QB in either the 2022 or 2023 NFL Draft to lead the team into the future.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Panthers QB Sam Darnold speaks out after Carolina’s first loss of the season vs. Cowboys

After a strong start to the season, the Carolina Panthers suffered their first loss of the season as they came away with a 36-28 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 4. The Panthers came into the game ranking second in points per game allowed, with a 10.0 average. Still, quarterback Dak Prescott and the Cowboys offense had their way with moving the ball down the field against the Panthers defense, as they finished 3-3 in the red zone and posted a notable 7.7 yards per play average.
NFL
NBC Sports

Four weeks left for a possible Deshaun Watson trade

The window for trading Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (or anyone else) closes in four weeks. To make it as simple as possible, the Texans will either trade Watson to the Dolphins (or theoretically someone else) or they won’t, in the next 28 days. The “someone else” remains unlikely, for now....
NFL
The Spun

ESPN Insiders Share Latest On Deshaun Watson Trade Talks

No player in the NFL has been mentioned in more trade rumors this year than Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. On Friday, ESPN insiders Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano shared the latest on the star signal-caller’s future in the league. The Texans have been fairly quiet about Watson’s future with...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
David Tepper
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
Person
Trevor Lawrence
The Spun

Report: “Dark Horse” Team Named For Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson will most likely have to wait until his legal situation gets sorted out before he takes another snap in the NFL. That doesn’t mean he can’t be traded, though. The Miami Dolphins have been considered the frontrunner for Watson if he does get shipped out of Houston. However,...
NFL
CBS Sports

Panthers' Sam Darnold: Four total touchdowns

Darnold competed 26 of 39 pass attempts for 301 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in Sunday's Week 4 loss to the Cowboys. He added six rushes for 35 yards and an additional two scores. Darnold continues to post better efficiency than he ever had in his tenure with the...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panthers#American Football#Eagles#Texans#Clemson
The Spun

Sam Darnold Made NFL History Against The Cowboys

Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold suffered his first loss with the team yesterday against the Dallas Cowboys. But in the process, he made some pretty impressive NFL history. Darnold had two rushing touchdowns in the 36-28 loss, bringing his total to five rushing touchdowns on the year. According to ProFootballTalk,...
NFL
CBS Sports

Panthers' Sam Darnold first QB in NFL history with 5 rushing TDs in his team's first 4 games of season

Sam Darnold may not be Michael Vick, but the Panthers quarterback has set an NFL record that not even Vick could match. On an 11-yard touchdown run during the first half of Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Darnold became the first quarterback in league history to rush for five touchdowns during his team's first four games. Darnold also scored on a one-yard touchdown run earlier in the game.
NFL
CBS Sports

Texans' Deshaun Watson: Not practicing again

Watson (non injury-related) didn't practice Wednesday. Watson figures to be a non-participant and healthy scratch for the fifth straight week. Davis Mills will start at quarterback for the Texans this Sunday against the Patriots.
NFL
CBS Sports

Texans' Deshaun Watson: Won't play Week 5

The Texans ruled out Watson (coach's decision) for Sunday's game against the Patriots, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports. Watson hasn't practiced since the start of the regular season and is expected to remain inactive throughout the campaign, so long as he remains a member of the Houston roster. The Texans are expected to call up Jeff Driskel from their practice squad to serve as the backup behind starting quarterback Davis Mills this weekend.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Panthers' Sam Darnold: Throws three INTs in loss

Darnold completed 21 of 37 passes for 177 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions in Sunday's 21-18 loss to the Eagles. Darnold's worst performance as a Panther saw him throw a trio of bad interceptions. His first two were picked off by Darius Slay while targeting DJ Moore, then Darnold put it behind Robby Anderson for his back-breaking final interception as Carolina was attempting to come back late in the fourth quarter. Although he did manage a five-yard touchdown to Tommy Tremble in the first half, Sunday still marked an awful outing for Darnold, who had completed at least 65 percent of his passes and averaged at least 7.5 yards on his attempts in four games prior. The signal-caller will hope to return to that good form while eliminating his recent turnovers in the Week 6 matchup against the Vikings, when the potential return of superstar weapon Christian McCaffrey (hamstring) could offer him a needed boost.
NFL
chatsports.com

Sam Darnold is your new leader in NFL rushing TDs

Not even the Carolina Panthers saw this coming. Since joining the team this offseason as a reclamation project, quarterback Sam Darnold washed off the stench of the New York Jets with a 3-0 start and the best passer rating of his career (99.0) through three games. He's also developed into...
NFL
CBS Sports

Cowboys' Randy Gregory believes he could've been better in two-sack outing vs. Sam Darnold, Panthers

It seems like all Randy Gregory does is overcome adversity, and the Carolina Panthers found this out in a very real way on Sunday afternoon. Gregory is a player with a second-round pick attached to his career and that carries its own amount of pressure to perform, as does playing for the Dallas Cowboys, but all of that weight is made heavier when combating bipolar depression and clinical anxiety along with an NFL front office that nearly derailed his career on several occasions via suspensions -- because of outdated protocol regarding the use of marijuana.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Is Stunned By 1 Sam Darnold Statistic

It’s not that people are shocked that Sam Darnold is playing well for the Carolina Panthers this season. It’s one of the ways he’s playing well that is so surprising. With two rushing touchdowns in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys today, Darnold is up to five on the season. That puts him in the lead in the NFL.
NFL
Island Packet Online

Sam Darnold just achieved something no QB in NFL history had ever done

After one of his two rushing touchdowns in the first half of the Panthers’ matchup with the Cowboys on Sunday, Sam Darnold looked to his sideline and offered a smile and a Michael Jordan-type shrug. And who could blame him?. The Panthers’ quarterback, not one known for his running ability,...
NFL
On3.com

Sam Darnold knows he can't turn the ball over if the Panthers want to win

After starting the season 3-0, the Carolina Panthers have dropped two games in a row. In need of a bounce back victory after falling to the Dallas Cowboys last week, the Panthers dropped another game against the Philadelphia Eagles instead. Quarterback Sam Darnold knows he needs to cut back on the turnovers if the Panthers want to win games.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy