NFL insider notes: Sam Darnold's struggles may have Panthers mulling move for Deshaun Watson, more from Week 5

Darnold completed 21 of 37 passes for 177 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions in Sunday's 21-18 loss to the Eagles. Darnold's worst performance as a Panther saw him throw a trio of bad interceptions. His first two were picked off by Darius Slay while targeting DJ Moore, then Darnold put it behind Robby Anderson for his back-breaking final interception as Carolina was attempting to come back late in the fourth quarter. Although he did manage a five-yard touchdown to Tommy Tremble in the first half, Sunday still marked an awful outing for Darnold, who had completed at least 65 percent of his passes and averaged at least 7.5 yards on his attempts in four games prior. The signal-caller will hope to return to that good form while eliminating his recent turnovers in the Week 6 matchup against the Vikings, when the potential return of superstar weapon Christian McCaffrey (hamstring) could offer him a needed boost.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO