NFL

Saints' Marquez Callaway: Finds end zone twice

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Callaway caught four of eight targets for 85 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 33-22 win over Washington. The second-year receiver tied Alvin Kamara for the team lead in targets and finished one back in receptions, but Callaway led the Saints in receiving thanks largely to a 49-yard TD on a hail mary at the end of the first half. He then snagged a 12-yard strike from Jameis Winston early in the fourth quarter as New Orleans pulled away. Callaway will head into a Week 6 bye with 13 catches on 21 targets for 222 yards and three scores, but he could face additional competition for Winston's attention on the other side of the break with both Michael Thomas (ankle) and Tre'Quan Smith (hamstring) eligible to return.

Bleacher Report

Waiver Wire Week 6: Devontae Booker, Marquez Callaway Highlight Pickups to Know

The New York Giants have had no luck with injuries. On Sunday, Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley and Kenny Golladay exited AT&T Stadium with injuries. Of the three players, Barkley is the one that matters most from a fantasy football perspective, and if he misses even a week, his replacement should be considered as a top waiver-wire pickup.
NFL
canalstreetchronicles.com

New t-shirt available to commemorate Marquez Callaway’s first half Hail Mary

If you’re not familiar with BreakingT, your one-stop shop for real-time, officially-licensed t-shirts, you should be. BreakingT, your home for real-time, officially licensed NFL shirts, now has shirts now available for purchase for New Orleans Saints fans to recognize the NFL’s first Hail Mary of the 2021 season (unless you count the Saints naming Jameis Winston the starting quarter a Hail Mary on its own).
NFL
Washington State
247Sports

Watch: Marquez Callaway scores two TDs, including 49-yard Hail Mary

Marquez Callaway hauled in his first NFL touchdown catch two weeks ago. Now the former Tennessee football wide receiver has a Hail Mary to his credit. Against the Washington Football Team on Sunday afternoon, Callaway caught a 49-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jameis Winston, leaping high a crowded end zone to come down with the score with no time left on the clock in the first half.
NFL
#Saints#Hail Mary#American Football
KLFY News 10

Callaway catches Hail Mary touchdown pass in Saints win

LANDOVER, MD – The Saints really wanted to get a win to give them a little momentum headed into their bye week next week. Wide receiver Marquez Callaway gave the team momentum when they needed it most in the game today. With under 10 seconds to go and tied at 13 with Washington, Jameis Winston […]
NFL
chatsports.com

[WATCH] Breaking down Jameis Winston’s Hail Mary to Marquez Callaway (skit)

Hail Mary full of grace! What did I tell you guys two weeks ago? We’re under heaven’s orders with Jameis Winston at QB now baby!. And here you were thinking my film study is just satire. Ha! I’m telling y’all, this is elite film study here that you will only find at Canal Street Chronicles.
NFL
NBC Sports

Taylor Heinicke interception leads to Marquez Callaway touchdown

With Taylor Heinicke‘s help, the Saints are pulling away. Heinicke threw his second interception of the day early on in the fourth quarter, and New Orleans took advantage of the extra opportunity with a touchdown to go up 27-16. Heinicke was looking for receiver DeAndre Carter on the left side...
NFL
canalstreetchronicles.com

Film Study: Marquez Callaway starting to come alive

After starting the first two weeks of the season with just three catches for 22 yards, New Orleans Saints receiver Marquez Callaway has officially turned it on since then. In Weeks 3-5, the former Tennessee Volunteer has caught 10 of 14 targets for 200 yards and three touchdowns. In that...
NFL
NFL
Football
Sports
NESN

Mac Jones Reveals What Tom Brady Told Him After Patriots’ Loss To Bucs

FOXBORO, Mass. — After nearly leading the New England Patriots to an unlikely victory Sunday night, Mac Jones met his predecessor, Tom Brady, at midfield. Their interaction was brief, a quick exchange of congratulations and well-wishes. Jones said Brady left him with a simple message. “He just told me to...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Antonio Brown News

On Wednesday morning, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers learned some tough news about wide receiver Antonio Brown. According to multiple reports, the Buccaneers placed the talented wide receiver on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Buccaneers insider Rick Stroud was the first one to break the news. “He’ll need to remain asymptomatic and have...
NFL
CBS Sports

Aaron Rodgers reveals one team he would never play for if he ever leaves Green Bay

With the Packers off to a 4-1 start this season, the Aaron Rodgers drama that dominated the offseason seems like a distant memory. However, as soon as the 2021 season ends, there's a good chance that last year's drama is going to pick up right where it left off and that's because Rodgers still doesn't necessarily seem interested in staying in Green Bay.
NFL

