10 celebrities that should be in the Talk Show Guests Hall of Fame

This weekend marks the first time Rami Malek is hosting “Saturday Night Live,” but it turns out he’s not being welcomed with open arms by the regular cast members. “You know Rami, a lot of people find your eyes unnerving, but I don’t see it,” Ego Nwodim jokingly tells him in the latest “SNL” preview video (watch above). When Bowen Yang challenges them to a staring contest, Nwodim takes one look into Malek’s peepers and declares matter-of-factly, “This man is a demon.” The episode airs Saturday, October 16 on NBC.
SEEKim Kardashian’s ‘SNL’ monologue zings family, Kanye West and O.J. Simpson
In...
Comments / 0