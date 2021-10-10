CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Major 'Law & Order: SVU' Star Returning for Episode 500

By Daniel S. Levine
Popculture
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother member of the extended Law & Order: Special Victims Unit family is coming back this season. Danny Pino, who starred as Det. Nick Amaro, will return to the series to celebrate its 500th episode. Pino has not appeared on the show since his character left at the end of Season 16. His return comes a year after Christopher Meloni's return as Det. Elliot Stabler following a 10-year absence.

popculture.com

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Mariska Hargitay Defends Co-Star Isabel Gillies from Bullying

This all seems like such a bizarre TV tale. Some bitter fans of Law & Order: SVU are attacking an actress who played a character killed off last season. Some fans didn’t like the fact that Kathy Stabler, wife of Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni), dictated a letter to Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay). When the contents of the letter were revealed in last week’s episode of Law & Order: Organized Crime, angry fans took it out on actress Isabel Gillies, who portrayed Kathy.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ice T
Person
Christopher Meloni
Person
Peter Scanavino
Person
Kelli Giddish
Person
Mariska Hargitay
Person
Danny Pino
Distractify

Callie Thorne Reprises Her 'Blue Bloods' Role in Season 12 — Is the Actress Married?

CBS's long-running cop show (we know, there are many of them) Blue Bloods is back for Season 12. The new season, which premiered Oct. 1, 2021, will see much of its cast return, including Tom Selleck as Police Commissioner Frank Reagan, Donnie Wahlberg as Detective Danny Reagan, and Will Estes as Sgt. Jamie Reagan. Though you were probably expecting the Reagan regulars to return for more family dinners, we bet you weren't expecting to see Callie Thorne as Maggie again.
TV & VIDEOS
UPI News

'Grey's Anatomy': Scott Speedman returns as series regular

Oct. 1 (UPI) -- Scott Speedman is returning to Grey's Anatomy. The 46-year-old actor surprised fans by reprising Dr. Nick Marsh in the Season 18 premiere Thursday. Speedman previously appeared in a Season 14 episode where Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) saved his kidney. The Season 18 premiere showed Meredith (Pompeo) visit Minnesota, where she ran into Nick (Speedman).
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wolf Entertainment#Mayans#Instagram A#Law Order
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Actors with the Most Appearances Besides Mariska Hargitay

Longtime viewers of “Law& Order: SVU” know Mariska Hargitay has been on there since Day One. Other actors, though, have been there, too. Among them, who has the most appearances on there besides Hargitay, who plays Olivia Benson on the NBC police drama? Let’s take a look, Outsiders, and see. OK, so Hargitay is tops with 500 appearances, according to IMDb. In second place is Ice-T, who has played Odafin “Fin” Tutuola in 477 episodes.
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

Law and Order: SVU Promotes Octavio Pisano to Series Regular in Season 23

McGrath’s mole is going to stick around the squad room for the foreseeable future. Octavio Pisano has been promoted to series regular on Law & Order: SVU, TVLine has learned. The actor first appeared on the NBC procedural earlier this season when his character. Det. Joe Velasco, was a super-secret undercover officer involved in SVU’s bust of Congressman Howard. He later helped Rollins track down one of the politician’s missing victims, cajoling her into helping the police by sharing a traumatic story from his own abusive childhood. After he was successful, however, Velasco admitted to Rollins that he’d embellished the story in order to secure the victim’s participation. (Read a full recap.) In the Oct. 7 episode, Velasco was assigned to a more permanent position at SVU, leading Benson and her team to suspect that he was there to spy on the team and relay information to his old boss, Chief McGrath. Pisano played Sultan in CBS All Access’ Coyote. His other TV credits include If Loving You Is Wrong and the pilot for the revival of Dick Wolf’s New York Undercover, on which ABC passed in 2019. Are you looking forward to seeing more of Velasco around the police station? Sound off in the comments!
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
Popculture

'Law & Order: SVU' Adds New Regular to Main Cast

Octavio Pisano's character Detective Joe Velasco is getting a promotion on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. After joining the long-running NBC series in Season 23, Pisano has been promoted to a series regular on SVU. TVLine was first to confirm the news, with Pisano's promotion following the exits of Jamie Gray Hyder and Demore Barnes, who portrayed Officer Kat Tamin and Deputy Chief Christian Garland, respectively.
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

Law And Order: SVU’s Kathy Stabler Actress Has A Message For Fans After Online Hate Following The Big Letter Reveal

Last week’s back-to-back episodes of Law & Order: Organized Crime included the long-awaited reveal of what exactly was in the letter that Stabler gave to Benson. In the series premiere earlier this year, a mourning Stabler gave Benson a letter he had supposedly written shortly after being asked to speak at her award ceremony. Though Olivia read the letter not long she received it, fans didn't learn what was written within until last week. Unfortunately, Kathy Stabler actress Isabel Gillies took a lot of heat for it online, despite her character being murdered already, and she has a message to the fans after the online hate.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Teases ‘SVU’ Crossover in New Clip

It looks like Elliot Stabler (Chris Meloni) and Ayanna Bell (Danielle Moné Truitt) at the Organized Crime Control Bureau are calling in the big guns on the upcoming episode of “Law & Order: Organized Crime.” And by “big guns,” we mean Olivia Benson’s Special Victims Unit. Yes, Bensler fans. That means more crossover action in which we’ll get to see the former partners’ complex relationship play out.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy