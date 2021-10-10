CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
About Sangre De Drago by Phoenix Artisan Accoutrements

basenotes.com
The scent is unlike anything I've smelled at fragrance counters. The use of resins here is fantastic and resins are the central notes instead of just being a small players in the arrangement. The Dragon's Blood resin (from the Rattan Tree) smells slightly fruity, like a honeyed, aged fruit that isn't allowed to fully dry out, so it takes on a sap-like nature to the smell. Also seems to smell like the seed of a fruit was crushed and added to the resin of the fruit. There is an almost earthy tone to the resin as well. Labdanum and Benzoin resins also are blended into this concoction.

