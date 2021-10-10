Teint de Neige

For Rafael de Cárdenas, who got his start in fashion, the show was the thing. His instincts for the eye-catching, yet thoughtful, deployment of both minimalism and extravagance have made a mark in residencies, retail, and hospitality spaces around the world. In 2006, he opened his namesake firm; now, he splits his time between New York and Paris while completing projects including flagships for Baccarat in New York City and Kenzo in Seoul, alongside exhibition spaces for Cartier, Christie’s, and Rodarte. He has also served as artist director for Abby Banger’s Object & Thing art and design fair in New York.
