The Detroit Institute of Arts has announced the return of in-person classroom field trips for the first time in 19 months, starting Oct. 12. The field trips will not be led by DIA gallery teachers at this time, but visits will allow classroom teachers to lead their students through the museum galleries as the museum continues to monitor the evolving COVID-19 pandemic. Masks are required for all visitors. Classrooms that are unable to visit may still use the DIA’s Virtual Field Trip program or DIA Delivered kits, virtual programs led by a museum Gallery Teacher via a PowerPoint presentation. The museum hopes to offer in-person guided field trips in early 2022. Prior to the pandemic, more than 90,000 students visited the DIA on field trips annually. Learn more at dia.org.

DETROIT, MI ・ 8 DAYS AGO