Mysterious Oud

The Opening notes are exquisite fragrances that greet the wearer with ambery citruses and ripe fruits. It is made when Bergamot and Orange are spiced up with cardamom and then after, soaked in amber. Immediately the notes of different ouds arrive on the stage supported by light, gentle and well-balanced floral. The heart of this blend is then displayed in resinous, spicy and sweet nuances. Balsamic, woody and the vanillic base are filled with real agarwood aroma from different parts of the world. From Thai and Vietnamese to Indian ouds, more layers are added to increase the depth of the aroma. Our famous fragrance, 100K by Feel Oud wraps all the notes in it’s delicate, smooth and refined character. Overall, this perfume displays the core of authentic agarwood aroma with intense, yet playful fruity character and light floral elements.