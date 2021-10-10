CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Team Holds the Record for Most Consecutive NBA Titles?

By Phil Watson
 6 days ago
Winning consecutive titles in the NBA isn’t a rarity, but it may be more uncommon than many would think. Since 1988, it’s become more regular, with nine teams winning at least two straight championships in that span. However, from 1947, the launching of the old Basketball Association of America, and 1987, there were only four sets of teams with multiple titles in a row. Two of those runs belonged to the venerable Boston Celtics. But what team has the most consecutive NBA championships in succession?

