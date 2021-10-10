CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union City captures “The Shield” with 16-14 win at Bronson

By Jim Measel
wtvbam.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRONSON, MI (WTVB) – The “Shield” is now owned by the Union City Chargers. Union City built a 16-0 advantage in the first half and defeated Branch County rival Bronson 16-14 on Saturday afternoon to win the traveling trophy which was established in 2019. The Chargers now have a 2-1 edge in the Battle for the Shield. The road team has won every game so far. Garrett Iobe scored both of the Charger TD’s from five and two yards out. Union City scored on both two point conversion attempts which turned out to be the difference in the outcome. Bronson scored on a 10 yard touchdown pass from Jordan Shadix to Gerardo Martinez and on a one yard run by Shadix. The Chargers are now 3-4 overall and 3-2 in the Big 8 Conference. Bronson drops to 1-6 overall and 1-4 in the Big 8.

wtvbam.com

