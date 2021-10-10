For help navigating Grub Deep please see our walkthrough for Chapter 4 - Into the Depths. When you reach this area, use the vine to get onto the level above. There’s a grass shooter on the south side of this ledge. You’ll need to move the bug on the east side in position so that you can land on it when the shooter launches you. To help you line up the shot- while standing away from the grass shooter, paint it to see where the trajectory lines up. Then, lead the bug on the east side into position. Land on the bug and ride it to the ridge on the north side. You’ll have to do the same thing but with the other bug instead. Make sure you line up this shot first. The grass shooter actually shoots much further south than it seems on the screen. After you’ve grabbed the gift and got the Right Angle Brush Style, jump off down to the bottom level and return to the previous room.