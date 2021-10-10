Mesh Brush Style

This page of IGN’s Chicory: A Colorful Tale wiki guide contains information to help you find all the clothing items. You can change your character’s clothing by accessing the menu and selecting the Dress Up tab. Clothing can be worn on your head or on your body. You can mix and match between the two and even adjust the clothing’s color. Your clothing’s color changes as you paint the area around you, however, if you want to maintain a particular color scheme for your character, you can paint the colors on in the Dress Up tab of the menu and then select the Color Lock option to keep them from changing back.

