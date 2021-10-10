Mesh Brush Style
Requires Tenacity Ability. Travel to the top of the Dessert Mountain to reach the entrance to Dessert Peak. Once there, you'll notice the small strip of land near the eastern edge of the mountain. Swim across it to reach the screen in the east. This next screen where you must time your jumps across the clouds to reach the Mesh Brush Style. For detailed instructions on how to scale Dessert Mountain and reach this area see our walkthrough for the Dessert Peak Wielder Trial - Rising to Wielder Status.www.ign.com
