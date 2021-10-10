Paint Bucket Brush Style

His paintbrush is made from his own hair. His paints are the coloured pigments from M&M sweets. His canvas is the back of a used greetings card and his studio is a cell that measures seven feet by 11 feet. This is the world of Donny Johnson, sentenced to life in California in 1980 for a murder committed during an argument over drugs when he was a teenager. If you were to pitch his story as a film, you might suggest it was the Birdman of Alcatraz meets A Sense of Freedom but there is no need for such a pitch as a film, Painted With My Hair, has been made and will premiere later this month to coincide with an exhibition of his paintings in London at the Riverside Studios.

VISUAL ART ・ 13 DAYS AGO