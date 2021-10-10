Paint Bucket Brush Style
From the Luncheon side of the Sips River Bridge, go one screen up to find this area. Make sure all the bridge flowers are standing and paint the two bounce flower next to them. Walk onto the platform and walk over all the bridge flowers to reach the final one toward the bottom of the screen. From there, walk up onto the bounce flower and launch yourself up to land on the bounce flower on the topside. As you land hold left to have the second bounce flower launch you to the platform with the gift.www.ign.com
