Tampa, FL

TPD, Tampa Fire Rescue launch joint public safety initiative Monday

By Lisette Lopez
ABC Action News WFTS
 6 days ago
The Tampa Police Department and Tampa Fire Rescue are launching their joint public safety initiative on Monday.

Both agencies have come together to help aid families with medical conditions/ special needs with "Operation Helping Hands."

The agencies collaborated on a special sticker that helps first responders recognize if someone has a medical need when responding to a call.

Anyone with a medical condition will be able to register for a sticker through the special needs registry to place on their front door, window or refrigerator.

The initiative launches on Monday.

More details will be provided at a press conference on Monday, Oct. 11 at 1 p.m.

Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

