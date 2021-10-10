TPD, Tampa Fire Rescue launch joint public safety initiative Monday
The Tampa Police Department and Tampa Fire Rescue are launching their joint public safety initiative on Monday.
Both agencies have come together to help aid families with medical conditions/ special needs with "Operation Helping Hands."
The agencies collaborated on a special sticker that helps first responders recognize if someone has a medical need when responding to a call.
Anyone with a medical condition will be able to register for a sticker through the special needs registry to place on their front door, window or refrigerator.
The initiative launches on Monday.
More details will be provided at a press conference on Monday, Oct. 11 at 1 p.m.
