Just like last year, the NLCS will feature the Braves against the Dodgers, except it’s really not like last year at all. You won’t see Ronald Acuña Jr. or Marcell Ozuna or Clayton Kershaw or Kiké Hernández, like you did last year. Joc Pederson will be there again, but this time he’s on the Braves' side. Oh, and there’s this, too: The games will take place in Atlanta and Los Angeles, in front of fans, rather than in the deafening silence of cardboard in Arlington.

