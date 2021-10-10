Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin drops truth bomb on Najee Harris’ performances this season
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris had the first standout performance of his career in the NFL during his team’s Week 5 home matchup against the Denver Broncos. Much was talked about with Harris’ early-season performances this year. Coming into the matchup with Denver, the former Alabama Crimson Tide star posted a 46.3 rushing yards per game average and a 3.4 yards per rush attempt figure through Pittsburgh’s opening four games of the campaign.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 1