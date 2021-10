Kentucky linebacker J.J. Weaver went viral on Saturday ahead of the team’s game against Georgia. The picture showed Weaver and the six fingers he has on his right hand. Weaver is in his third season with the Wildcats and through six games he has 17 total tackles and four sacks. He’s been a key member of the Kentucky defense which has helped the team to an undefeated record so far.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO