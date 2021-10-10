Warm weather Monday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The overnight is another mild and quiet one. Summertime heat returns for the holiday as daytime highs head up to between 75-80 degrees! The record high for Monday of 82 degrees was set in 1949. The warmth continues into Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Dry weather comes to an end as showers and t-storms arrive in the afternoon. The warm weather sticks around for much of the work week. A cool down is in store for the weekend.