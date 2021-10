• NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Riley Herbst has endured back-to-back heartbreaks to start the NASCAR Playoffs. In the opening race Sept. 25 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Herbst was collected in an accident after only 30 laps. Then in the second playoff race last Saturday at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, Herbst was caught up in another accident six laps short of the finish. Making that Talladega outcome even more painful was that Herbst led four times for a race-high 26 laps. The 33rd-place finish at Las Vegas and the 27th-place result at Talladega have left Herbst 32 points below to the cutoff line to advance to the Round of 8. All is not lost, however. The Drive for the Cure 250 presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina Saturday at the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway Roval provides one last chance for Herbst secure his place in the coveted Round of 8.

