365 Days of Climate Awareness 43: Ocean Currents 1 – Wind-driven Surface Currents
The fluid of the ocean is constantly in motion, under several different influences. Wind, by friction, drives most surface (horizontal) currents. The tidal influence of the sun and moon create standing waves all around the world. Density differences drive vertical currents, part of the thermohaline circulation. (The term is derived from Greek: “thermos” meaning heat, “hals” meaning salt, those being the primary determinants of density). These all combine into a complicated systems of motion which operate within and between ocean basins.goodmenproject.com
