UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (AP) — One of three zebras that escaped from a Maryland farm in August was found dead in an illegal snare trap, officials said. Natural Resources Police spokeswoman Lauren Moses said the zebra was found Sept. 16 on private property in Upper Marlboro, a few miles from the farm the animals escaped from, news outlets report. Investigators don’t know who placed the snare trap there, but such traps are illegal in Prince George’s County, Moses said.

UPPER MARLBORO, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO