Nuclear Engineer And Spouse Arrested After Selling Classified Information To A Third Party

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Jonathan and Diana Toebbe were arrested in Jefferson County, West Virginia, by the FBI on Saturday, Oct. 9. The couple sold information known as Restricted Data containing the design of nuclear-powered warships.

They believed they were selling this information to a person of power but that person was an undercover FBI agent. The two have been charged in a criminal complaint alleging violations of the Atomic Energy Act.

“The complaint charges a plot to transmit information relating to the design of our nuclear submarines to a foreign nation,” said Attorney General Merrick B. Garland. “The work of the FBI, Department of Justice prosecutors, the Naval Criminal Investigative Service and the Department of Energy was critical in thwarting the plot charged in the complaint and taking this first step in bringing the perpetrators to justice.”

Jonathan Toebbe is an employee of the Department of the Navy who served as a nuclear engineer and was assigned to the Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program. He held an active national security clearance through the U.S. Department of Defense, which gave him access to Restricted Data.

The affidavit states that on April 1, 2020, Jonathan Toebbe sent a package to a foreign government containing Restricted Data. He then started communicating with the person he thought was a member of the foreign government. He continued with this communication for several months and this led to an agreement that benefited both parties.

Jonathan Toebbe would agree to sell Restricted Data in exchange for thousands of dollars in cryptocurrency.

On Jun. 26, the couple traveled to West Virginia for a pre-arranged “dead drop.” With his wife acting as the lookout, Jonathan Toebbe placed an SD card within a peanut butter sandwich for the undercover agent to send the cryptocurrency payment.

The card contained Restricted Data related to submarine reactors and in exchange, the agent sent him $20,000 in cryptocurrency. The FBI arrested the couple on Oct. 9, after he placed another SD card at a pre-arranged “dead drop” at a second location in West Virginia.