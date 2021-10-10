CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

InterDigital’s Arman Shojaeifard Elected Chair of New ETSI Industry Specification Group on Reconfigurable Intelligent Surfaces

By MyChesCo
MyChesCo
MyChesCo
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WILMINGTON, DE — InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDCC) announced that Arman Shojaeifard, Research and Innovation Lead Researcher, was recently elected Chair of ETSI’s newly developed Industry Specification Group (ISG) on Reconfigurable Intelligent Surfaces (RIS). The Chair election was held at the inaugural ETSI ISG RIS meeting on September 30, and also...

www.mychesco.com

Comments / 0

Related
MyChesCo

FreedomPay Selects Hill+Knowlton Strategies as Communications Agency of Record Amidst Global Expansion

PHILADELPHIA, PA — FreedomPay has selected Hill+Knowlton Strategies (H+K) as its communications partner, following a competitive agency review. H+K will work with FreedomPay’s in-house marketing team to execute the global fintech leader’s national communications strategy as it continues its global expansion across 130+ countries, more than one hundred currencies and thousands of commerce partners.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. to Present at the Dawson James Small Cap Growth Conference

NEWTOWN, PA — Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSDT) announced that Dane C. Andreeff, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Dawson James Small Cap Growth Conference as follows:. Date: Thursday, October 21, 2021. Time: 11:00-11:20AM ET. Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/dawson6/hsdt/2039430. The Company states the presentation will be webcast live...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
CMSWire

How the Customer Data Platform Industry Reconfigured During COVID

2020 saw a global pandemic, extreme weather, political instability, and the accompanying budget cuts that come with times of uncertainty. While many businesses’ initial reaction was to pull back on spending, forward-looking organizations quickly realized prioritizing the digital experience across the full customer journey was now an imperative for survival.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
The Hacker News

A New APT Hacking Group Targeting Fuel, Energy, and Aviation Industries

A previously undocumented threat actor has been identified as behind a string of attacks targeting fuel, energy, and aviation production industries in Russia, the U.S., India, Nepal, Taiwan, and Japan with the goal of stealing data from compromised networks. Cybersecurity company Positive Technologies dubbed the advanced persistent threat (APT) group...
INDUSTRY
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The World’s Best Employer

There are a number of lists of the best places to work. Among the most well-known is the Glassdoor “Best Places To Work 2021.” Over the course of the last several years, the list has been dominated by high-tech companies and consultancies like McKinsey and Bain & Company. Fortune has another list with a different […]
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interdigital#Etsi#New Technologies#Specification#Idcc#Chair Of Etsi#Isg Ris#Zte#Cnrs#University Of Oulu#Motorola#Etsi Ris Isg Chair
MyChesCo

Spark Therapeutics and CombiGene Enter into Exclusive, Global Licensing Agreement for Gene Therapy Candidate CG01

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Spark Therapeutics, a member of the Roche Group (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY), and CombiGene AB today announced the signing this week of an exclusive collaboration and licensing agreement for CombiGene’s CG01 project, an investigational gene therapy which aims to treat drug-resistant focal epilepsy. The agreement provides Spark with the exclusive, worldwide license to develop, manufacture and commercialize CG01. CombiGene will continue to execute certain aspects of the preclinical program in collaboration with Spark.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Sourcing Journal

Zalando and Fjällräven’s Transparency Platform Raises $6 Million

Traceability technology is playing an increasingly important role in the industry’s efforts to manage and monitor supply chains. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
TECHNOLOGY
Sourcing Journal

How Performance Marketing Can Boost Holiday ’21

It’s that time of year again. No, not spooky Halloween season; scary holiday prep. It’s traditionally a nerve-wracking time of year. But throw in year two of a global pandemic, potential shipping and supply chain issues as well as labor shortages and  it’s just that much more vexing. But the strategies behind performance marketing can help brands navigate the Holiday ’21 season while optimizing their ad dollar spend. “Branding is even more important in the current environment,” said Lunya’s Liz Dolinski, chief growth officer for the luxury sleep and loungewear brand, during the CommerceNext webinar, “The New Performance Marketing Playbook for...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Huawei
MyChesCo

Neuronetics Announces Preliminary Revenue for Third Quarter 2021

MALVERN, PA — Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM) this week provided preliminary revenue results for the third quarter of 2021. The Company expects total revenue for the third quarter to be approximately $13.8 million, compared to previously issued guidance of $15.0 million to $16.0 million. The Company now expects full-year revenue to be in the range of $53.3 million to $54.3 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MyChesCo

Vishay Intertechnology Small Signal Schottky and Switching Diodes Feature Ultra Compact DFN1006-2A Package With Wettable Flanks

MALVERN, PA — Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) this week introduced new surface-mount small signal diodes in the ultra-compact DFN1006-2A plastic package with wettable flanks. Designed to save space and improve thermal performance in automotive and industrial applications, the 40 V BAS40L Schottky and 100 V BAS16L switching diodes are each available in AEC-Q101 qualified versions.
ELECTRONICS
nashvillechatterclass.com

Samsung Galaxy A13 5G Design and Key Specifications Surface in a New Leak

Samsung Galaxy A13 5G will feature 50MP triple rear cameras, Dimensity 700 SoC, and teardrop notch display. Samsung Galaxy A13 could be the company’s next budget phone 5G, which is expected to hit the market in early next year. It will be a successor to the Galaxy A12, which is a non-5G phone.
CELL PHONES
martechseries.com

IDC’s Future of Intelligence Research Develops New Index to Measure Enterprise Intelligence and Its Impact on Business Outcomes

Becoming a data-driven organization is now a priority for executives and boards of directors across industries. Ultimately, enterprises are looking to become more intelligent to create value for all their stakeholders. To help these decision makers, International Data Corporation (IDC) has developed the Enterprise Intelligence Index, which highlights the levels of enterprise intelligence across regions, industries, and organizational size segments.
ECONOMY
onmsft.com

Microsoft's new Surface hardware hits the public

Microsoft has charged into the first week of October with launches for its latest operating system, office productivity suite and even new hardware. Starting Monday October 4, 2021, Microsoft soft launched Windows 11, making it available to the general public despite the company previously stating October 5, 2021 was its target release date.
TECHNOLOGY
xda-developers

Microsoft’s new Surface devices are available today with Windows 11

Microsoft’s latest generation of Surface devices is available to buy starting today, alongside the recent launch of Windows 11. The new devices available today include the Surface Laptop Studio, Surface Pro 8, Surface Go 3, and the Wi-Fi-only version of the Surface Pro X. Additionally, the Surface Slim Pen 2 and the new Surface Pro Signature Keyboard are also available today.
COMPUTERS
wmleader.com

Microsoft’s new Surface pen feels like it’s alive

Microsoft’s new Surface Pro 8 has a gorgeous 120Hz display and updated internals, but it’s really the new Surface Slim Pen 2 that has caught my attention. Microsoft has added haptics features to its stylus for the first time, thanks to a new custom chip inside. It has transformed inking on the Surface Pro 8.
ELECTRONICS
MyChesCo

MyChesCo

West Chester, PA
13K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information for Chester County, Pennsylvania. Get local news headlines, weather, traffic, entertainment, lifestyle and more on MyChesCo

 https://www.mychesco.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy