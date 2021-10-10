InterDigital’s Arman Shojaeifard Elected Chair of New ETSI Industry Specification Group on Reconfigurable Intelligent Surfaces
WILMINGTON, DE — InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDCC) announced that Arman Shojaeifard, Research and Innovation Lead Researcher, was recently elected Chair of ETSI’s newly developed Industry Specification Group (ISG) on Reconfigurable Intelligent Surfaces (RIS). The Chair election was held at the inaugural ETSI ISG RIS meeting on September 30, and also...www.mychesco.com
Comments / 0