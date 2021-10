LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — North Little Rock police were investigating a crash that left a 45-year-old woman dead Friday. Officers were called out to the 2600 block of Pike Avenue around 7:33 p.m., according to police. When officers arrived on the scene, they found Regina Nolley, of North Little Rock, lying on the ground. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR ・ 13 DAYS AGO