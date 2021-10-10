CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hackensack, NJ

Fire rips through wellness center in New Jersey; cause under investigation

ABCNY
ABCNY
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ukhjc_0cNBNC7600

There is no word on what started a three-alarm fire at a wellness center in New Jersey early Sunday morning.

When firefighters arrived at the building on Main Street in Hackensack, flames were shooting out the windows.

Fire officials say a portion of the ceiling came down at one point as flames quickly spread through the second floor and attic.

No one was injured.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Hackensack, NJ
Crime & Safety
Hackensack, NJ
Government
City
Hackensack, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Rips#Firefighters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Youtube
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
67K+
Followers
8K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy