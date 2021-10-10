Fire rips through wellness center in New Jersey; cause under investigation
There is no word on what started a three-alarm fire at a wellness center in New Jersey early Sunday morning. When firefighters arrived at the building on Main Street in Hackensack, flames were shooting out the windows. Fire officials say a portion of the ceiling came down at one point as flames quickly spread through the second floor and attic. No one was injured. ---------- * Get Eyewitness News Delivered * More New Jersey news * Send us a news tip * Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts * Follow us on YouTube
Comments / 5