Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Weekend, Gulf Coast!. The cold front trekked through our neighborhood this morning, but most have cleared out. In the wake of that front we are seeing breezy conditions with cooler and drier air ushering in. Highs were well below average today and that will continue for the next couple of days. Our radar is crystal clear with dry air hovering over our area. Temps are sitting comfortably in the 70’s right now, and have dropped between 10 and 20 degrees since this time yesterday.

MOBILE, AL ・ 3 HOURS AGO