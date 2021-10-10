Nowashe Village celebrates both past and present Native American culture

SOUTH WINDSOR — Behind the Wood Memorial Library visitors can enter a time long ago, stepping into a replica Nowashe Podunk Village, a Native American exhibit illustrating what settlements in the area used to look like before buildings and roads.

Library Executive Director Carolyn Venne said Sunday that the library has been educating visitors about Native American heritage for years and had a makeshift wigwam as part of its effort. It’s now expanded into a full village consisting of two wigwams, a “Three Sisters” garden, and a sachem’s house. There is also a large gathering space where communal fires are held.

“This is what it looked like when settlers first sailed up the Connecticut River,” Venne said.

The village, which was completed only last year, was funded with a $75,000 grant from the state Department of Economic and Community Development. The library had to match 25% of that, which brought the cost to six figures, Venne said.

Even though the village was finished last year, its opening was delayed due to storm damage. This is the first year the village has been operational.

The replica village is in a location near the Connecticut River where many small tribes used to live, Venne said. One of these tribes was known as the Podunk Tribe.

“There’s a little bit of a mystery as to whether they were called the Podunk,” Venne said, adding, “We don’t know if that was a name given to them by settlers.”

The focus of the Wood Library’s exhibit is to teach about both the past culture of Native Americans in the area and how their culture influences society today.

“It’s not just about learning about people in a static environment back then,” Venne said. “They adapted through time, and influenced a lot of how we use things today. Native American studies aren’t like studying the dinosaurs.”

Venne said studying Native American culture can teach people about using their natural surroundings. For instance, all of the buildings and structures in the exhibit are made using local plants and wood, just like they would have been. The only artificial part is the life-like rubber tree bark that makes up the wigwams, which will last longer than real bark.

The “Three Sisters” garden shows visitors how Native Americans took advantage of the different attributes of plants to grow corn, beans, and squash simultaneously.

The squash plants spread out and shade the roots of the corn plants, Venne explained. When the corn grows, the bean plants are able to climb up the corn plants. This method of gardening is known as traditional companion planting.

The exhibit features plants that Native Americans used to use for medicinal purposes and weapons. Witch hazel is one such plant that can be good for people’s skin. Arrowwood is another useful plant, as Native Americans would use the stalks in spears.

The village exhibit will serve as a destination for school field trips, so students can learn about archeology and stone tool making while they take a woodland walk through the exhibit.

Students will also learn about the oral tradition of Native Americans. Venne said storytelling was a large part of their culture because they did not have written language.

The exhibit also will host Native Americans who demonstrate their crafts like basketry and pottery.

Venne wants to bring more attention to modern Native Americans and their culture.

“So many students visit that aren’t even aware Native Americans still exist,” she said.

The exhibit was to hold an Indigenous People’s Day event today during which experts were to be on hand to talk about stone tools through time and the use of medicinal plants. Dylan and Andrew Smith of the Shinnecock/Montauk/Unkechaug Tribal Nations was to be there to answer questions about modern-day Native Americans.

“Part of our purpose is to engage people in what it means to be Native American today,” Venne said.